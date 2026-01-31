Cyberint Digital Brand Protection: Digital brand protection platform for phishing & impersonation detection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Proprietary Phishing Beacon for detecting cloned websites, Monitoring across open web, deep web, dark web, social media, and app stores, Lookalike domain detection..

ZeroFox Domain and Phishing Protection: Domain monitoring and phishing detection platform with automated takedowns. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Proprietary domain and URL sourcing, Look-alike domain detection from registrations and SSL certificates, Anti-cloaking browsers for hidden phishing site detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.