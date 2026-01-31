Cyberint Digital Brand Protection

Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting phishing and impersonation campaigns will get the most from Cyberint Digital Brand Protection; its proprietary Phishing Beacon catches cloned websites across open web, dark web, and app stores that competitors miss, and one-click takedown initiation actually reduces remediation time instead of just flagging threats. The platform maps cleanly to NIST Detect and Respond functions, with real-time monitoring and automated alerts that let small teams punch above their weight. Skip this if your primary concern is internal endpoint detection or you need deep integration with existing SIEM workflows; Cyberint is purpose-built for external brand threats, not internal incident response.