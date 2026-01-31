Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web source monitoring across forums, paste bins, Discord, Telegram, and ransomware sites, Automated crawler technology with CAPTCHA bypass and proxy support, Leaked credential and credit card discovery..

Sendmarc Breach Detection: Monitors dark web and other sources for leaked credentials and breached data. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for leaked company data, Detection of hijacked credentials including passwords and email addresses, Identification of breached personal employee information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.