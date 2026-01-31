Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web source monitoring across forums, paste bins, Discord, Telegram, and ransomware sites, Automated crawler technology with CAPTCHA bypass and proxy support, Leaked credential and credit card discovery..

DarkOwl Ransomware API: API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion. built by DarkOwl. Core capabilities include Automated filtering of ransomware-as-a-service websites and blogs, Search by company website, name, contact name, or proximity indicators, Continuous monitoring of TOR and Telegram ransomware sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.