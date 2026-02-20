Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP is a commercial vpn tool by CyberGhost. Tailscale is a commercial vpn tool by Tailscale. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Startups and small teams that need to bypass IP-based access restrictions without leaving audit trails should consider CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP; the token-based activation system severs the link between your identity and assigned IP, meaning no persistent logs tie the connection back to you. The no-logs policy with server-side token deletion satisfies PR.AA requirements for access control without requiring account registration per IP. This is not the tool for organizations that need audit accountability or compliance frameworks demanding user-to-resource binding; the privacy-first design explicitly eliminates that traceability. Teams replacing bastion hosts and VPN infrastructure with zero trust network access should pick Tailscale for its WireGuard mesh that eliminates inbound firewall rules entirely, letting you enforce identity-based policies without managing jump servers or exposed infrastructure. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and PR.IR, particularly for organizations building multi-cloud environments where traditional perimeter security becomes liability rather than asset. Skip this if you need granular application-layer inspection or deep packet analysis; Tailscale is network-layer connectivity, not a proxy or firewall replacement.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams that need to bypass IP-based access restrictions without leaving audit trails should consider CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP; the token-based activation system severs the link between your identity and assigned IP, meaning no persistent logs tie the connection back to you. The no-logs policy with server-side token deletion satisfies PR.AA requirements for access control without requiring account registration per IP. This is not the tool for organizations that need audit accountability or compliance frameworks demanding user-to-resource binding; the privacy-first design explicitly eliminates that traceability.
Teams replacing bastion hosts and VPN infrastructure with zero trust network access should pick Tailscale for its WireGuard mesh that eliminates inbound firewall rules entirely, letting you enforce identity-based policies without managing jump servers or exposed infrastructure. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and PR.IR, particularly for organizations building multi-cloud environments where traditional perimeter security becomes liability rather than asset. Skip this if you need granular application-layer inspection or deep packet analysis; Tailscale is network-layer connectivity, not a proxy or firewall replacement.
VPN add-on providing a static, exclusive IP address with no-logs token system.
WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity.
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Common questions about comparing CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP vs Tailscale for your vpn needs.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP: VPN add-on providing a static, exclusive IP address with no-logs token system. built by CyberGhost. Core capabilities include Static dedicated IP address exclusive to a single user, Token-based activation system that does not link IP to user account, No-logs policy with token wiped from servers upon redemption..
Tailscale: WireGuard-based zero trust mesh networking platform for secure connectivity. built by Tailscale. Core capabilities include WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP differentiates with Static dedicated IP address exclusive to a single user, Token-based activation system that does not link IP to user account, No-logs policy with token wiped from servers upon redemption. Tailscale differentiates with WireGuard-based encrypted peer-to-peer mesh networking, NAT traversal for firewall and NAT bypass without open inbound ports, MagicDNS for automatic private DNS resolution across the network.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP is developed by CyberGhost. Tailscale is developed by Tailscale. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP and Tailscale serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Private Networks, Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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