Short answer

Startups and small teams that need to bypass IP-based access restrictions without leaving audit trails should consider CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP; the token-based activation system severs the link between your identity and assigned IP, meaning no persistent logs tie the connection back to you. The no-logs policy with server-side token deletion satisfies PR.AA requirements for access control without requiring account registration per IP. This is not the tool for organizations that need audit accountability or compliance frameworks demanding user-to-resource binding; the privacy-first design explicitly eliminates that traceability. Teams replacing bastion hosts and VPN infrastructure with zero trust network access should pick Tailscale for its WireGuard mesh that eliminates inbound firewall rules entirely, letting you enforce identity-based policies without managing jump servers or exposed infrastructure. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and PR.IR, particularly for organizations building multi-cloud environments where traditional perimeter security becomes liability rather than asset. Skip this if you need granular application-layer inspection or deep packet analysis; Tailscale is network-layer connectivity, not a proxy or firewall replacement.