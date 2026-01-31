Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..

EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.