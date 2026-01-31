Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a commercial data privacy tool by Cybernetica. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling regulated personal data need Access Tracking because it actually proves *who* accessed what and *when*, which is what regulators ask for during audits, not just that access controls exist. GDPR Article 15 compliance is baked in, and the tool runs hybrid so you're not ripping out your existing data infrastructure. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering encryption, classification, and DLP together; ATR owns the audit trail layer and stays in its lane.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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