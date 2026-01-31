Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a commercial data privacy tool by Cybernetica. Cyera Data Subject Request is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling regulated personal data need Access Tracking because it actually proves *who* accessed what and *when*, which is what regulators ask for during audits, not just that access controls exist. GDPR Article 15 compliance is baked in, and the tool runs hybrid so you're not ripping out your existing data infrastructure. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering encryption, classification, and DLP together; ATR owns the audit trail layer and stays in its lane.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under DSR volume will value Cyera Data Subject Request for its ability to actually find and classify data at 95% precision without months of discovery work. The automated workflow orchestration across access, deletion, and opt-out requests cuts DSR resolution time from weeks to days, and the jurisdiction-specific rule engine means you're not manually remapping GDPR logic to CCPA every cycle. Skip this if your organization handles fewer than 50 DSRs annually or lacks the cross-functional buy-in to staff a privacy request center; the tool assumes you have compliance bandwidth to operationalize the automation it provides.
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance
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Common questions about comparing Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) vs Cyera Data Subject Request for your data privacy needs.
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..
Cyera Data Subject Request: Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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