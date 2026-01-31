Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) is a commercial data privacy tool by Cybernetica. Cyera Data Privacy Software is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling regulated personal data need Access Tracking because it actually proves *who* accessed what and *when*, which is what regulators ask for during audits, not just that access controls exist. GDPR Article 15 compliance is baked in, and the tool runs hybrid so you're not ripping out your existing data infrastructure. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering encryption, classification, and DLP together; ATR owns the audit trail layer and stays in its lane.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in DSR backlogs will find real relief in Cyera Data Privacy Software; its automated discovery and centralized fulfillment platform cuts request resolution time from weeks to days. The vendor's strength in ID.AM and PR.DS coverage means you get solid asset inventory and access controls, but the tool assumes your privacy and security teams already talk to each other, which they often don't. Skip this if you need a single platform handling both privacy compliance and threat detection; Cyera is privacy-first, not a security operations crossover play.
Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
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Common questions about comparing Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR) vs Cyera Data Privacy Software for your data privacy needs.
Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..
Cyera Data Privacy Software: Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and inventory, Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment automation, Privacy risk detection with pre-configured policies..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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