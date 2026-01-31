Cyber.ee Access Tracking (ATR): Data privacy tool for tracking and monitoring personal data access. built by Cybernetica. headquartered in Estonia. Core capabilities include Monitor and trace who accessed personal data, Display when personal data was accessed, Display service context for data access..

Cyera Data Privacy Software: Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and inventory, Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment automation, Privacy risk detection with pre-configured policies..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.