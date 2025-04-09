CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

Keepnet Threat Intelligence: Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Breached password detection for employee accounts, Domain-based email address monitoring with unlimited search capability, Detailed breach information including date, time, password type, and source..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.