CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

DynaRisk Breach Check: External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for Internet-exposed services, Leaked data monitoring across Surface, Deep, and Dark web, Hacker chatter monitoring on forums and Dark Web..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.