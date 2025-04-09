CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.