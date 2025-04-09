Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CybelAngel. CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
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Common questions about comparing CybelAngel Attack Surface Management vs CyCraft XCockpit EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence. CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management and CyCraft XCockpit EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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