Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Xygeni SCA: SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in application dependencies, Real-time malicious code detection in open source packages, Context-based vulnerability prioritization with reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.