Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management: SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security. built by VigilantOps. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.