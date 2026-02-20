Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security: AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.