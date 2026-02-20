Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security
Development teams managing sprawling multi-language codebases will get the most from The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security because it actually scans across 500+ languages instead of forcing you into a narrow tech stack, then surfaces what matters through AI-driven triage rather than burying your team in noise. Support for SBOM generation and export paired with dependency vulnerability tracking addresses both the compliance checkbox and the actual risk, covering NIST ID.RA risk assessment cleanly. Skip this if your org is locked into a single proprietary platform for supply chain security; The Code Registry assumes you're patching dependencies yourself, not waiting for a vendor to tell you how.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security: AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security differentiates with Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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