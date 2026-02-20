Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Tanium SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed endpoints will get immediate value from Tanium SBOM's runtime visibility into open-source vulnerabilities across your entire fleet, not just what your build pipeline knows about. The tool maps actual software in use at the endpoint level and catches zero-day threats like Log4j within your live environment, which most SCA tools miss because they stop at the repository. Skip this if you need deep code-level scanning or developer-first remediation workflows; Tanium is built for defenders who need to know what's actually running and what to patch first, not for teams optimizing CI/CD gate security.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Tanium SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Tanium SBOM: SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Tanium SBOM differentiates with Identification of all runtime libraries and open-source software packages, Detection of vulnerable software packages by name and version, Endpoint-level visibility of software supply chain vulnerabilities.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Tanium SBOM is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Tanium SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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