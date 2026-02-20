Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. SOOS Community Edition SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Open source maintainers and early-stage startups should pick SOOS Community Edition SCA because it delivers typosquatting detection that most free SCA tools skip entirely, catching malicious lookalike packages before they land in your dependency tree. The tool supports 14+ languages with unlimited scans and users at no cost, making it genuinely useful for projects that can't justify commercial licensing. Skip this if you need enterprise policy enforcement, role-based access controls, or integration with enterprise ticketing systems beyond Jira; SOOS Community is built for velocity in small teams, not governance in large ones.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs SOOS Community Edition SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. SOOS Community Edition SCA differentiates with Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. SOOS Community Edition SCA is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and SOOS Community Edition SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Open Source. Key differences: Cybeats SBOM Studio is Commercial while SOOS Community Edition SCA is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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