Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Sonatype SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sonatype. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling software supply chains will find immediate value in Sonatype SBOM Manager because it actually automates VEX annotation workflows instead of leaving you to track vulnerability resolutions manually across spreadsheets. The tool's native support for both CycloneDX and SPDX formats plus API-driven ingestion means your SBOM pipeline won't grind to a halt waiting on format conversions. Skip this if your organization runs minimal third-party components or hasn't yet formalized SBOM ingestion as a process; the tool assumes you're already generating SBOMs and need governance at scale, not starting from zero on component visibility.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Sonatype SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Sonatype SBOM Manager: Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Sonatype SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion and monitoring for CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning of first-party and third-party components, VEX annotation management for vulnerability tracking and resolution.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Sonatype SBOM Manager is developed by Sonatype. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Sonatype SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover License Compliance, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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