Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Sonatype Repository Firewall: Automate software supply chain security by blocking malicious open source components..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.