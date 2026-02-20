Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Sonatype Lifecycle: Automated SCA tool for open source dependency management and vulnerability remediation. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated Golden Pull Requests for zero-breaking vulnerability remediation, Flexible policy engine with 18 default policies and 30+ customizable constraints, Contextual risk prioritization using reachability analysis and upgrade availability..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.