Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Reliable Energy Analytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man)
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing third-party software risk will find real value in SAG-PM's automated SBOM analysis paired with immediate CVE-to-product impact mapping through its Products at Risk reporting. The tool directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain risk requirement by validating against CISA's Secure by Design guidance and FDA compliance frameworks, eliminating manual spreadsheet validation. Skip this if your organization lacks the upstream SBOM data from suppliers or needs deep code-level vulnerability remediation guidance; SAG-PM excels at risk visibility but assumes you already have SBOMs in hand.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man): Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring. built by Reliable Energy Analytics. Core capabilities include Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) differentiates with Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is developed by Reliable Energy Analytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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