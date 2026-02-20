Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.