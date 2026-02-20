Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Safety Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Development teams managing sprawling open source dependencies across multiple repositories will get the most from Safety Platform because its reachability analysis actually tells you which vulnerabilities matter instead of drowning you in noise. The platform handles EO 14028 and NIS2 compliance reporting natively, which saves weeks of manual audit work if those mandates apply to you. Skip this if you need a single tool covering container runtime security or infrastructure scanning; Safety Platform is supply chain focused and stays in its lane.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Safety Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Safety Platform differentiates with Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Safety Platform is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Safety Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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