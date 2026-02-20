Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.