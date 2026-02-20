Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Safety MCP is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Development teams using AI coding assistants like Cursor or Claude will cut vulnerable dependency pulls at the moment they happen, not weeks later in CI; Safety MCP embeds real-time package vulnerability checks directly into your coding workflow without account friction. The 30-second setup via MCP JSON configuration means you're protecting code on day one, not after security approves another vendor tool. This isn't a replacement for SCA in your build pipeline or a supply chain risk platform for third-party vendor assessment; it's the guardrail that stops developers from shipping known-bad packages in the first place.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Safety MCP for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Safety MCP differentiates with Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Safety MCP is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Safety MCP serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Cybeats SBOM Studio is Commercial while Safety MCP is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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