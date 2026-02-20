Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Safety CLI is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Python-focused development teams running CI/CD pipelines need Safety CLI for its expert-verified fix recommendations that actually specify version upgrade paths, not just vulnerability listings. The tool scans across local, CI/CD, and production environments with policy-based configuration, and its proprietary database catches vulnerabilities that public feeds miss. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot and you need to scan Java, JavaScript, and Go dependencies equally; Safety CLI's strength is Python specificity, which becomes a weakness the moment you need language coverage.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Safety CLI for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Safety CLI: CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Safety CLI differentiates with Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Safety CLI is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Safety CLI serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Cybeats SBOM Studio is Commercial while Safety CLI is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox