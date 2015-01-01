Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs RunSafe Identify for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and RunSafe Identify serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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