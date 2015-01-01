Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.