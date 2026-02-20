Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Qwiet SBOM: SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.