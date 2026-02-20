Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security: Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.