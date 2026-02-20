Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by PlaxidityX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security because it extracts SBOMs directly from compiled binaries,AUTOSAR, Linux, Android,without requiring source code access, which most competitors demand. The tool maps to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM functions with automated vulnerability prioritization against public and private databases, plus UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance reporting that satisfies OEM audit requirements out of the box. Skip this if your supply chain includes non-automotive software; the feature set is purpose-built for ECU and vehicle model asset tracking, not general enterprise software inventory.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security: Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is developed by PlaxidityX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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