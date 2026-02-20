Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Ossprey: Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code. built by Ossprey. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection, CICD Pipeline integration, GitHub Action integration ..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.