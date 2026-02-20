Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Meterian Componentpedia is a free software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Teams managing open source risk across polyglot codebases will find Meterian Componentpedia most useful for component triage before deeper SCA scanning; its Maintenance and Safety Scores let you deprioritize stale or historically volatile libraries without running full dependency trees. The tool covers five language ecosystems with vulnerability comparison against industry databases, which is more language breadth than most free offerings provide. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or supply chain attestation; Componentpedia is a research and prioritization layer, not an enforcement engine.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Meterian Componentpedia for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Meterian Componentpedia differentiates with Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Meterian Componentpedia is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Meterian Componentpedia serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: Cybeats SBOM Studio is Commercial while Meterian Componentpedia is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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