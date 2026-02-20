Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.