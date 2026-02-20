Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Labrador SCM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing multi-vendor software supply chains will get the most from Labrador SCM because it's built around SBOM exchange, not just generation; you can actually send and receive SBOMs between trading partners and audit that history, which matters when compliance depends on knowing what your suppliers sent you. The tool covers both GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility through hash-encrypted SBOM verification and VEX generation, eliminating the friction of email-based component tracking. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability remediation workflows or if you need tight integration with your existing SCA tool beyond Labrador's own scanner; it's strong on supply chain transparency but assumes you have scanning and triage handled elsewhere.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Labrador SCM for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Labrador SCM: SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Labrador SCM differentiates with SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Labrador SCM is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Labrador SCM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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