Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Labrador SCM: SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.