Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Insignary Clarity is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Insignary. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Development teams shipping code at speed need Insignary Clarity because it catches vulnerabilities in AI-generated code and open source snippets that traditional SCA tools skip entirely. The tool maps findings directly to CVEs and generates audit-ready SBOMs in a cloud deployment, which means security sign-off becomes the bottleneck instead of tooling setup. Skip this if you're an enterprise with a mandate to run everything on-premises or if you need deep integration with existing legacy binary scanning pipelines; Clarity's strength is velocity for teams that can tolerate cloud-only architecture.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Insignary Clarity for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Insignary Clarity: SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection. built by Insignary. Core capabilities include Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Insignary Clarity differentiates with Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Insignary Clarity is developed by Insignary. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Insignary Clarity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, License Compliance, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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