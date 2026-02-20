Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Insignary Clarity: SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection. built by Insignary. Core capabilities include Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.