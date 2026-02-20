Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs HERCULES SecSAM for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and HERCULES SecSAM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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