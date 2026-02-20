Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Grafeas is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
DevSecOps teams managing complex supply chains across multiple build systems and registries should adopt Grafeas for its metadata standardization layer; it forces consistency where point tools create fragmentation, and the free, open-source model means no vendor lock-in on your attestation data. The API spec has 1,564 GitHub stars and backing from Google and IBM, indicating real production use rather than theoretical architecture. Skip this if you need out-of-the-box scanning or policy enforcement; Grafeas is a metadata foundation that requires you to wire it into your existing pipeline, not a replacement for SCA or SBOM tools.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Grafeas for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Grafeas: Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Grafeas is open-source with 1,564 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Grafeas serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: Cybeats SBOM Studio is Commercial while Grafeas is Free, Grafeas is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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