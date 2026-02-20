Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Grafeas: Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.