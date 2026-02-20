Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management: SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Global SBOM search across multiple projects, Direct and transitive dependency identification, Multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management differentiates with Global SBOM search across multiple projects, Direct and transitive dependency identification, Multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management is developed by Flyingduck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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