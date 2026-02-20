Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management: SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Global SBOM search across multiple projects, Direct and transitive dependency identification, Multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.