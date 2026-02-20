Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Endor Labs Application Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Endor Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Endor Labs Application Security
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing monorepos or legacy codebases will get the most from Endor Labs Application Security because its function-level reachability analysis actually eliminates noise by filtering out unreachable vulnerabilities in dependencies, not just flagging them. The 95-99% false positive reduction rate is concrete proof this works at scale, and the platform's coverage of ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across code, dependencies, and containers addresses supply chain risk systematically. Not for organizations that need rapid deployment of a point solution; Endor requires meaningful integration into CI/CD workflows and assumes you have complex dependency graphs worth analyzing deeply.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Endor Labs Application Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Endor Labs Application Security differentiates with AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Endor Labs Application Security is developed by Endor Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Endor Labs Application Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SCA, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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