Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.