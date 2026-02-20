Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. EdgeBit is a commercial software composition analysis tool by EdgeBit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs EdgeBit for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. EdgeBit differentiates with Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. EdgeBit is developed by EdgeBit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and EdgeBit serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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