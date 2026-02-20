Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.