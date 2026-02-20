Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling open-source dependencies will get immediate value from DerSecur SCA because its hybrid reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually proving whether a vulnerable component is callable from your code, not just present in your tree. The PURL-based package naming and automated SBOM generation cover NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that auditors will ask for, and integrations with GitHub and NVD keep findings current without manual feeds. Skip this if your primary need is license compliance depth or you're a small team still building basic dependency visibility; DerSecur assumes you've already mapped your supply chain risk and need to prioritize what actually matters to remediate.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover License Compliance, Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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