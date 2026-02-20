Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Debricked Select is a free software composition analysis tool by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Teams doing lightweight open source audits or evaluating dependencies before pulling them into a project will find Debricked Select genuinely useful; the side-by-side comparison engine and license filtering save hours of manual research that most developers waste anyway. The browser extension makes it actually usable in the moment you're deciding whether to adopt a package, not as a separate scanning workflow tacked on afterward. This is not a replacement for continuous SCA in your CI/CD pipeline, and the free model means vulnerability data freshness lags behind paid competitors; if you need real-time supply chain risk enforcement at scale, you'll outgrow it quickly.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Debricked Select for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Debricked Select differentiates with Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript).
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Debricked Select is developed by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Debricked Select serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Cybeats SBOM Studio is Commercial while Debricked Select is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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