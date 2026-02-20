Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..

Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management: SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security. built by VigilantOps. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.