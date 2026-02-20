Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Manifest Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party component risk will find Cybeats SBOM Consumer's value in automated ingestion across SPDX and CycloneDX formats, paired with continuous vulnerability monitoring that actually contextualizes severity instead of flooding you with noise. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, covering what most asset inventory tools skip: real-time alerting for exploitable vulnerabilities in your software bill of materials. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized SBOM collection across vendors or if you need tight integration with threat intelligence platforms beyond vulnerability feeds; Cybeats assumes you have SBOMs to consume in the first place.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex software supply chains should adopt Manifest Platform if SBOM governance and third-party risk visibility are your compliance bottlenecks. The platform maps to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC and ID.AM functions through automated SBOM enrichment and component integrity verification, giving you the provenance tracking that manual spreadsheet approaches simply cannot scale. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on SBOM generation across development teams; Manifest works best when you already have SBOMs to manage rather than starting from zero.
Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk.
SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Consumer vs Manifest Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..
Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments. Manifest Platform differentiates with SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is developed by Cybeats. Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer and Manifest Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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