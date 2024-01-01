Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party component risk will find Cybeats SBOM Consumer's value in automated ingestion across SPDX and CycloneDX formats, paired with continuous vulnerability monitoring that actually contextualizes severity instead of flooding you with noise. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, covering what most asset inventory tools skip: real-time alerting for exploitable vulnerabilities in your software bill of materials. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized SBOM collection across vendors or if you need tight integration with threat intelligence platforms beyond vulnerability feeds; Cybeats assumes you have SBOMs to consume in the first place.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Consumer vs Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is developed by Cybeats. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer integrates with CMDBs, Software inventory tools. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, APIs. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer and Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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