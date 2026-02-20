Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..

DeployHub SBOM Vulnerability Management: SBOM vulnerability mgmt platform for post-deployment threat detection. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include SBOM aggregation across microservices and containers, Real-time post-deployment vulnerability detection, CI/CD pipeline integration for SBOM generation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.