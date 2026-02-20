Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party component risk will find Cybeats SBOM Consumer's value in automated ingestion across SPDX and CycloneDX formats, paired with continuous vulnerability monitoring that actually contextualizes severity instead of flooding you with noise. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, covering what most asset inventory tools skip: real-time alerting for exploitable vulnerabilities in your software bill of materials. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized SBOM collection across vendors or if you need tight integration with threat intelligence platforms beyond vulnerability feeds; Cybeats assumes you have SBOMs to consume in the first place.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk.
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Consumer vs DeployHub Ortelius for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments. DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer is developed by Cybeats. DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Consumer and DeployHub Ortelius serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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