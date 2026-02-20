Cybeats SBOM Consumer: Automates SBOM ingestion, validation, and vulnerability monitoring for supply chain risk. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from multiple sources and formats, including SPDX and CycloneDX standards, SBOM validation against GRC and TPRM standards with automated third-party risk assessments, Centralized cataloging of SBOMs linked to software and device assets across IT and OT environments..

DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.