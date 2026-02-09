Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. FireTail AI Inventory is a commercial ai spm tool by FireTail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
Security and compliance teams managing sprawling AI adoption across multiple departments will get the most from FireTail AI Inventory; it's the only tool that surfaces shadow LLM usage and tracks what data actually flows into third-party models in real time. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM functions effectively, giving you both asset discovery and continuous monitoring without manual catalog maintenance. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet moved beyond occasional ChatGPT usage or if you need downstream controls on LLM outputs; FireTail excels at visibility and inventory, not prompt filtering or response guardrails.
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
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Common questions about comparing Cyata vs FireTail AI Inventory for your ai spm needs.
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
FireTail AI Inventory: Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time, self-updating AI asset inventory, Discovery of shadow AI usage across the organization, Cataloging of AI providers, models, and model versions..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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