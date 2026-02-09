Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..

Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.