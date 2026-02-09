Cyata is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyata. Cyera AI Guardian is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents across multiple SaaS applications need Cyata to see what those agents are actually doing; most platforms offer no visibility into agent behavior at all, let alone timeline analysis and automatic shutdown capabilities. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by discovering agents hidden behind tokens and ephemeral sessions, then monitoring their actions in real time with policy-based guardrails. Skip this if your organization runs mostly static ML models or hasn't yet moved beyond chatbot experiments; the ROI appears when agent sprawl becomes operational reality.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Cyera AI Guardian to stop sensitive data hemorrhaging into unapproved tools before it happens. The platform covers the full attack surface,homegrown models, embedded AI in your existing software, and public tools like ChatGPT,with continuous monitoring that actually catches what's leaving your network, not just what's installed. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem; Cyera is for teams that already know they have models running they didn't authorize.
Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
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Common questions about comparing Cyata vs Cyera AI Guardian for your ai spm needs.
Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..
Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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