Cyabra: AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media. built by Cyabra. Core capabilities include Fake and inauthentic social media profile detection, Deepfake content detection, GenAI-generated content identification..

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.