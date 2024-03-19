cwe_checker: A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques..

DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.