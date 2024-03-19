cwe_checker: A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques..

Cycuity Radix: Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle. built by Cycuity. Core capabilities include Static security analysis for RTL designs, Dynamic security verification, Information flow tracking for critical assets..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.