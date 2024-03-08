Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Curiefense is a free api security tool. Syhunt SyhuntAPI is a commercial api security tool by Syhunt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs at the edge will find value in Curiefense's tight integration with Envoy proxy, which catches SQL injection and XSS before they reach your backend services. The free, open-source model means you can deploy it without vendor lock-in and audit the ruleset yourself, a rare advantage when evaluating WAF logic. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting, incident response, or a vendor to call when your API gets hit; Curiefense's single GitHub star signals a small maintenance surface and limited community tooling compared to commercial alternatives.
Development teams shipping APIs without dedicated security testing will find Syhunt SyhuntAPI's hybrid source and dynamic analysis catches injection flaws that static tools alone miss, particularly across multi-language codebases. The tool integrates directly into GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins pipelines, meaning vulnerabilities surface before production, and NIST PR.PS coverage confirms the platform meets baseline security hardening requirements. Skip this if you need a unified SAST/DAST/SBOM platform or require vendor presence in North America; Syhunt's eight-person team and Brazil headquarters mean slower support cycles and narrower enterprise sales infrastructure than competitors.
Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats.
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
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Common questions about comparing Curiefense vs Syhunt SyhuntAPI for your api security needs.
Curiefense: Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats..
Syhunt SyhuntAPI: API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs. built by Syhunt. Core capabilities include SQL injection detection, NoSQL injection detection, Cross-site scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Curiefense and Syhunt SyhuntAPI serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover SQL Injection, XSS. Key differences: Curiefense is Free while Syhunt SyhuntAPI is Commercial, Curiefense is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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