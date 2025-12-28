CultureAI: AI usage visibility and control platform for security and compliance teams. built by CultureAI. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI tool usage detection across organization, Monitoring of 10,000+ AI tools, Real-time visibility into AI usage..

Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.