Security teams struggling to find unauthorized AI tool usage across their workforce should pick CultureAI AI Usage Control because it maps shadow AI discovery directly to policy enforcement without requiring manual intervention. Real-time prompt-level telemetry across 9000+ applications means you catch risky behavior before data leaves your organization, and the privacy-first architecture with data anonymization satisfies compliance teams who'd otherwise block the tool. This is weaker on the detection-to-response handoff with SIEM than purpose-built DLP tools, so if your incident response playbooks are already AI-centric, you'll find yourself exporting alerts rather than closing loops natively.

Daxa.ai Pebblo Safe Agent

Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple data sources need runtime visibility into agent behavior before prompt injection or data exfiltration happens, and Pebblo Safe Agent blocks malicious actions inline rather than logging them after the fact. The tool covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, catching anomalies in real time, though it tilts toward prevention over incident recovery. Skip this if your agents run in isolated single-source environments or if you need deep integration beyond Jira; the MCP-aggregated data governance is where Pebblo earns its place.